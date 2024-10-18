Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Superior Group (SGC) standing at $15.72, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform maker had gained 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $142.56 million, indicating a 4.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.04% and +3.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Superior Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Superior Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.15, so one might conclude that Superior Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that SGC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.14 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

