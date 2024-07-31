Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Superior Group (SGC) closed the latest trading day at $19.92, indicating a +1.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform maker had gained 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $136.6 million, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $567.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Superior Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Superior Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.31, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that SGC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

