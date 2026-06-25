Superior Group (SGC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Superior Group (SGC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.16, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.46%.

The stock of uniform maker has risen by 5.69% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 10% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.4 million, down 0.45% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $577.37 million, indicating changes of +28.26% and +1.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Superior Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Superior Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.79 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.54.

Meanwhile, SGC's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.