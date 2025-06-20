Superior Group (SGC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Superior Group (SGC) was down 2.5% at $9.74. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Shares of the uniform maker have appreciated by 1.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Superior Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.03 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago period.

SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $559.79 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.88% and -1.04%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.6% lower. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Superior Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.65 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SGC's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

