Superior Group (SGC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Superior Group (SGC) closed at $10.22, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uniform maker had gained 2.56% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.85%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $144.32 million, reflecting a 0.75% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $563.93 million, signifying shifts of -41.1% and -0.31%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Superior Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.21, which means Superior Group is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that SGC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

