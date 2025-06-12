Superior Group (SGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) ended the recent trading session at $10.42, demonstrating a -1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

The uniform maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $135.03 million, indicating a 2.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $559.79 million, indicating changes of -32.88% and -1.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.84% decrease. At present, Superior Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.52.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.