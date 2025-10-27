Superior Group (SGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Superior Group (SGC) ended the recent trading session at $9.95, demonstrating a -2.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.86%.

The uniform maker's stock has dropped by 4.48% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 51.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $143.45 million, reflecting a 4.17% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $570.87 million, representing changes of -43.84% and +0.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Superior Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.38% downward. At present, Superior Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Superior Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.45 for its industry.

One should further note that SGC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

