Superior Group (SGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $10.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.21%.

Shares of the uniform maker have depreciated by 13.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $144.42 million, down 3.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $571.54 million, indicating changes of -35.62% and +1.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Superior Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.17, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SGC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.