Superior Group (SGC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Superior Group (SGC) standing at $14.69, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the uniform maker had lost 5.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 18.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $146.16 million, reflecting a 0.73% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.29.

We can additionally observe that SGC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

