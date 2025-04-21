Superior Group (SGC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $10.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform maker had lost 5.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking a 54.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $138.68 million, indicating a 0.11% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $584.83 million, indicating changes of +4.11% and +3.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Superior Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

Also, we should mention that SGC has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

