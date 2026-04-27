Superior Group (SGC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $11.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.98% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The uniform maker's stock has climbed by 17.84% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 140% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.9 million, up 0.58% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $576.45 million, signifying shifts of +26.09% and +1.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Superior Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.42, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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