Superior Group (SGC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $10.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.42%.

The uniform maker's shares have seen a decrease of 16.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $144.42 million, indicating a 3.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $571.54 million. These totals would mark changes of -35.62% and +1.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.17.

Investors should also note that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

