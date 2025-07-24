Superior Group (SGC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Superior Group (SGC) closed at $10.88, marking a -4.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

The uniform maker's stock has climbed by 11.5% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $134.2 million, up 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $559.79 million, which would represent changes of -43.84% and -1.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Superior Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.52.

We can additionally observe that SGC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

