Superior Group (SGC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Superior Group (SGC) was down 2.28% at $12.83. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform maker had lost 3.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 10% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $143.4 million, down 0.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $577.37 million, demonstrating changes of +28.26% and +1.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Superior Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.87.

Also, we should mention that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.