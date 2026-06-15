Superior Group (SGC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Superior Group (SGC) was down 2.38% at $13.55. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uniform maker had gained 22.51% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 10% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $143.4 million, indicating a 0.45% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $577.37 million, demonstrating changes of +28.26% and +1.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.04, so one might conclude that Superior Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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