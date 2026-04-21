Superior Group (SGC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Superior Group (SGC) closed at $11.33, marking a -3.33% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the uniform maker had gained 12.69% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 140% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $137.9 million, indicating a 0.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $576.45 million, which would represent changes of +26.09% and +1.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.51.

Investors should also note that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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