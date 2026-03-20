Superior Group (SGC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $9.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

The uniform maker's shares have seen an increase of 0.29% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $137.9 million, up 0.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $576.45 million, signifying shifts of +26.09% and +1.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 23.01% downward. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Superior Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.9 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SGC's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SGC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.