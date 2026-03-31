Superior Group (SGC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) ended the recent trading session at $10.16, demonstrating a +1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 3.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the uniform maker had gained 0.9% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $137.9 million, reflecting a 0.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $576.45 million, representing changes of +26.09% and +1.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.01% decrease. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.18.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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