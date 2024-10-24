Superior Group (SGC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Superior Group (SGC) standing at $14.80, reflecting a +0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Shares of the uniform maker have depreciated by 0.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $142.56 million, indicating a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.04% and +3.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Superior Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.47, so one might conclude that Superior Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SGC's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

