Superior Group (SGC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Superior Group (SGC) was down 3.53% at $10.10. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uniform maker had gained 7.38% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.2, up 53.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $144.32 million, down 0.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $563.93 million, demonstrating changes of -41.1% and -0.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Superior Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 for its industry.

One should further note that SGC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

