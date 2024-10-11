Superior Group (SGC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Superior Group (SGC) ending at $15.16, denoting a +1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

The uniform maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.88% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.91% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $142.56 million, indicating a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.74 per share and a revenue of $563.94 million, indicating changes of +37.04% and +3.8%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Superior Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.38. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.65.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

