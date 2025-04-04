Superior Group (SGC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Superior Group (SGC) reached $10.19, with a +1.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. At the same time, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uniform maker had lost 27.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Superior Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.68 million, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $584.83 million, demonstrating changes of +4.11% and +3.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.9% decrease. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Superior Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.73.

One should further note that SGC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

