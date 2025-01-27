Superior Group (SGC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.64, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.

The uniform maker's stock has dropped by 2.32% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 18.18% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.16 million, down 0.73% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Superior Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.18 for its industry.

Investors should also note that SGC has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

