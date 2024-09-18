Superior Group (SGC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Superior Group (SGC) ended the recent trading session at $15.21, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a gain of 13.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.56 million, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.92 million, indicating changes of +37.04% and +3.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. At present, Superior Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Superior Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.15.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.