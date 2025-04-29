Superior Group (SGC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Superior Group (SGC) reached $10.29, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a loss of 7.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 8, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 54.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.68 million, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $584.83 million, representing changes of +4.11% and +3.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Superior Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

We can additionally observe that SGC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SGC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

