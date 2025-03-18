Superior Group (SGC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed at $11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a loss of 25.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 9.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Superior Group in its upcoming release. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.17%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $140.83 million, indicating a 1.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $587.21 million, which would represent changes of +5.48% and +3.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.21% lower. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Superior Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.94, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SGC's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

