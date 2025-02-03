Superior Group (SGC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Superior Group (SGC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.87, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.

Shares of the uniform maker have depreciated by 6.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Superior Group is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $146.16 million, indicating a 0.73% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Superior Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.64 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

