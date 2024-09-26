Superior Group (SGC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Superior Group (SGC) standing at $15.08, reflecting a +1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the uniform maker had gained 4.58% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $142.56 million, showing a 4.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.04% and +3.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.53 for its industry.

We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.