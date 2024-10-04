Superior Group (SGC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Superior Group (SGC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.08, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

The uniform maker's stock has climbed by 3.31% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Superior Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $142.56 million, showing a 4.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.04% and +3.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.

It is also worth noting that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.