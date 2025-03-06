Superior Group (SGC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Superior Group (SGC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.85, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

The uniform maker's stock has dropped by 8.91% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Superior Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $146.16 million, down 0.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Superior Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Superior Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.37 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SGC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

