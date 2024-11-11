Superior Group price target raised to $21 from $20 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Superior Group (SGC) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates after Superior Group’s Q3 report exceeded expectations. Superior’s Branded Products revenue benefited from new customer additions, indicating the company is gaining market share, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

