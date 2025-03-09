SUPERIOR GROUP OFS Earnings Preview: Recent $SGC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SUPERIOR GROUP OFS ($SGC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $148,005,147 and earnings of $0.17 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SGC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SUPERIOR GROUP OFS Insider Trading Activity

SUPERIOR GROUP OFS insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SUPERIOR GROUP OFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of SUPERIOR GROUP OFS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.