Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 143% Share Price Gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Its share price is already up an impressive 143% in the last twelve months. In the last week shares have slid back 3.5%. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 4.5% in three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Superior Group of Companies was able to grow EPS by 265% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 143% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Superior Group of Companies as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.85.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:SGC Earnings Per Share Growth May 26th 2021

We know that Superior Group of Companies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Superior Group of Companies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Superior Group of Companies the TSR over the last year was 148%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Superior Group of Companies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 148% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Superior Group of Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Superior Group of Companies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

