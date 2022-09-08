Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) investors are sitting on a loss of 52% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 54% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 29% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 40% in thirty days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Superior Group of Companies saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:SGC Earnings Per Share Growth September 8th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Superior Group of Companies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Superior Group of Companies shareholders did even worse, losing 52% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

