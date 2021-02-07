Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 11th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of February.

Superior Group of Companies's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Superior Group of Companies has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $25.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Superior Group of Companies is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 9.1% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Superior Group of Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:SGC Historic Dividend February 8th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Superior Group of Companies's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Superior Group of Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.0% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Superior Group of Companies is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Superior Group of Companies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Superior Group of Companies has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

