Superior Group Of Companies Appoints Michael Koempel As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) announced the Board has appointed Michael Koempel to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2022. Most recently, Koempel was chief operating officer of IT'SUGAR. Prior to that, he served as chief operating officer of Victoria's Secret Lingerie.

Andrew Demott, Jr. will resign as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2022, but will remain with the company as Chief Operating Officer and as a Director. Demott plans to retire as an employee in 2023.

