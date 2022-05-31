Markets
SGC

Superior Group Of Companies Appoints Michael Koempel As CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) announced the Board has appointed Michael Koempel to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2022. Most recently, Koempel was chief operating officer of IT'SUGAR. Prior to that, he served as chief operating officer of Victoria's Secret Lingerie.

Andrew Demott, Jr. will resign as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2022, but will remain with the company as Chief Operating Officer and as a Director. Demott plans to retire as an employee in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular