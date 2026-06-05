Is Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Superior Group (SGC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Superior Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Superior Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SGC has returned 34.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 9.1%. This means that Superior Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY). The stock has returned 22.4% year-to-date.

In B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Superior Group belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that SGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Superior Group and B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.