Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Superior Group (SGC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 22.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $14.59 in the previous session. Superior Group has gained 43.4% since the start of the year compared to the -8.1% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -4.9% return for the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2026, Superior Group reported EPS of $0.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.16%.

For the current fiscal year, Superior Group is expected to post earnings of $0.59 per share on $577.37 in revenues. This represents a 28.26% change in EPS on a 1.98% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.95 per share on $601.07 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 62.43% and 4.11%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Superior Group may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Superior Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Superior Group fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Superior Group shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.