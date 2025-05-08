Stocks
SGC

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Sales and Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Superior Group of Companies reports Q1 2025 results with declining sales and net loss, while continuing share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Quiver AI Summary

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 results, with total net sales of $137.1 million, slightly down from $138.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced a net loss of $0.8 million, a significant decline compared to a net income of $3.9 million in the prior year. EBITDA also decreased, falling to $3.5 million from $9.6 million a year earlier. Despite these challenges, CEO Michael Benstock expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects and plans to continue share repurchases and pay a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, the company has adjusted its full-year revenue expectations to between $550 million and $575 million, down from an earlier range of $585 million to $595 million.

Potential Positives

  • Continued execution of the stock repurchase plan, with approximately $16.3 million remaining in authorization, indicating the company's confidence in its valuation.
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share approved by the Board of Directors, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • CEO's statement emphasizes strong balance sheet management, positioning the company to navigate current economic challenges effectively.
  • Despite revenue decline, the company is leveraging its experience to proactively manage expenses, which could position it well for future recovery.

Potential Negatives

  • Total net sales decreased from $138.8 million in the prior year first quarter to $137.1 million in the current quarter, indicating a decline in revenue.
  • Net loss of ($0.8) million in the current quarter contrasts sharply with net income of $3.9 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a significant deterioration in financial performance.
  • The company has lowered its full-year revenue outlook from a range of $585 million to $595 million to a new range of $550 million to $575 million, signaling potential future struggles in sales growth.

FAQ

What were Superior Group's first-quarter 2025 net sales?

Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $137.1 million, compared to $138.8 million in the prior year.

How did the company's net income change in Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was ($0.8) million, a decline from net income of $3.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is the approved quarterly dividend for Q1 2025?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

How much has Superior Group repurchased in shares during Q1 2025?

Approximately 294,000 shares were repurchased for $3.8 million during the first quarter of 2025.

What is the updated full-year revenue outlook for 2025?

The company expects revenues in the range of $550 million to $575 million due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

$SGC Insider Trading Activity

$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





– Total net sales of $137.1 million versus $138.8 million in prior year first quarter –






– Net (loss) income of ($0.8) million versus $3.9 million in prior year first quarter –






– EBITDA of $3.5 million versus $9.6 million in prior year first quarter –






– Continues to execute on stock repurchase plan –






– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –




ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2025 results.



“We generated sales similar to last year’s levels despite widespread client uncertainty that has become even more elevated since early April,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Given the widely noted challenging macro environment, we are leveraging our experience, abilities and resources to proactively reduce expenses without hampering our ability to ramp as conditions improve.  Our balance sheet remains strong and affords us the ability to manage through the current economic headwinds.  We also plan to continue actively repurchasing our shares which we consider a compelling value, and we are pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend.  While the shorter-term view is unpredictable, we have successfully managed through similar conditions in the past and remain confident in our longer-term opportunities for market share gains and the creation of additional shareholder value.”




First Quarter Results



For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, net sales were $137.1 million compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $138.8 million. Pretax loss of ($0.9) million compares to pretax income of $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss of ($0.8) million or ($0.05) per diluted share compares to net income of $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.




First Quarter 2025 Dividend



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2025.




Share Repurchase Update



The Company repurchased approximately 294,000 shares for $3.8 million during the first quarter, which completed the $10 million repurchase plan approved in August 2024 and results in approximately $16.3 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization at quarter end.




2025 Full-Year Outlook



Given the heightened macro uncertainty, the Company now expects revenues to be in the range of $550 million to $575 million as compared to its prior outlook range of $585 million to $595 million.  Additionally, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2025 outlook earnings per diluted share range of $0.75 to $0.82.




Webcast and Conference Call



The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at

https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations

. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4465888 for replay access.



The Company’s website at

https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations

will also contain an updated investor presentation.




Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements




Certain matters discussed in this press release are



forward-looking statements



intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words



may,

” “

will,

” “

should,

” “

could,

” “

expect,

” “

anticipate,

” “

estimate,

” “

believe,

” “

intend,

” “

project,

” “

potential,



or



plan



or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation:


(1)


projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash,


(2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.




Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of existing and/or new or expanded tariffs

,

uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (



U.S.



or



United States



) in which the Company



s customers are located;


changes in the healthcare,


retail chain,


food service, transportation and other industries


where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company



s previously disclosed material weakness


in internal control over financial reporting; the Company may identify a material weakness in internal control in the future, which could result in us not


preventing or detecting on a timely basis a material misstatement of the Company



s financial statements and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company



s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the



Risk Factors



section of


our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.




About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):



Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit

www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com

.




Investor Relations Contact:




Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com









































































































































































































































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Net sales
$
137,097


$
138,842









Costs and expenses:







Cost of goods sold

86,656



83,525

Selling and administrative expenses

50,102



48,938

Interest expense, net

1,245



1,787



138,003



134,250

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense

(906
)


4,592

Income tax (benefit) expense

(148
)


680

Net (loss) income
$
(758
)

$
3,912









Net (loss) income per share:







Basic
$
(0.05
)

$
0.24

Diluted
$
(0.05
)

$
0.24









Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:







Basic

15,599,655



16,028,032

Diluted

15,599,655



16,453,452









Cash dividends per common share
$
0.14


$
0.14










































































































































































































































































































































































































































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except shares and par value data)



March 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


(Unaudited)








ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,757


$
18,766

Accounts receivable, net

92,539



95,092

Inventories

98,543



96,675

Contract assets

50,759



51,688

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,402



10,831

Total current assets

272,000



273,052

Property, plant and equipment, net

40,730



41,879

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,667



15,567

Deferred tax asset

13,833



13,835

Intangible assets, net

50,207



51,137

Goodwill

2,304



2,304

Other assets

17,232



17,360

Total assets
$
410,973


$
415,134










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable
$
48,809


$
50,942

Other current liabilities

38,481



44,367

Current portion of long-term debt

5,625



5,625

Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities

940



814

Total current liabilities

93,855



101,748

Long-term debt

90,065



80,410

Long-term pension liability

13,415



13,315

Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities

1,096



935

Long-term operating lease liabilities

9,666



10,486

Other long-term liabilities

8,447



9,384

Total liabilities

216,544



216,278

Shareholders’ equity:







Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)

-



-

Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,244,241 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively

15



16

Additional paid-in capital

83,930



84,060

Retained earnings

114,825



120,139

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

(4,341
)


(5,359
)

Total shareholders’ equity

194,429



198,856

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
410,973


$
415,134








































































































































































































































































































































































































































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net (loss) income
$
(758
)

$
3,912

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,204



3,252

Inventory write-downs

441



420

Share-based compensation expense

1,283



1,015

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities

287



152

Change in fair value of written put options

-



392

Other, net

217



144

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of a business:







Accounts receivable

2,607



9,607

Contract assets

1,069



(3,835
)

Inventories

(2,191
)


5,010

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

749



2,252

Other assets

113



(864
)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(8,362
)


(12,122
)

Long-term pension liability

110



108

Other long-term liabilities

(757
)


4

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,988
)


9,447









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,131
)


(675
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,131
)


(675
)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Borrowings under revolving lines of credit

19,000



7,000

Payments under revolving lines of credit

(8,000
)


(10,000
)

Payments of term loan

(1,406
)


(937
)

Payment of cash dividends

(2,280
)


(2,330
)

Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities

-



(557
)

Proceeds received on exercise of stock options and shares withheld for taxes

87



449

Common shares repurchased and retired

(3,777
)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,624



(6,375
)









Effect of currency exchange rates on cash

486



(253
)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

991



2,144

Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period

18,766



19,896

Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
$
19,757


$
22,040








































































































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Net (loss) income
$
(758
)

$
3,912

Interest expense, net

1,245



1,787

Income tax (benefit) expense

(148
)


680

Depreciation and amortization

3,204



3,252

EBITDA(1)
$
3,543


$
9,631

EBITDA margin(1)

2.6
%


6.9
%










(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.  EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)



Branded Products


Healthcare Apparel


Contact Centers


Intersegment Eliminations


Other


Total

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:























Net sales
$
86,474


$
27,263


$
24,225


$
(865
)

$
-


$
137,097

Cost of goods sold

58,787



17,130



11,244



(505
)


-



86,656

Gross margin

27,687



10,133



12,981



(360
)


-



50,441

Selling and administrative expenses

23,420



9,526



10,921



(360
)


6,595



50,102

Depreciation and amortization

1,480



912



722



-



90



3,204

Segment EBITDA(1)
$
5,747


$
1,519


$
2,782


$
-


$
(6,505
)

$
3,543


























Branded Products


Healthcare Apparel


Contact Centers


Intersegment Eliminations


Other


Total

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:























Net sales
$
87,068


$
29,237


$
23,552


$
(1,015
)

$
-


$
138,842

Cost of goods sold

55,327



17,727



10,908



(437
)


-



83,525

Gross margin

31,741



11,510



12,644



(578
)


-



55,317

Selling and administrative expenses

23,294



9,812



10,421



(578
)


5,989



48,938

Depreciation and amortization

1,500



937



723



-



92



3,252

Segment EBITDA(1)
$
9,947


$
2,635


$
2,946


$
-


$
(5,897
)

$
9,631


























(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.






This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

