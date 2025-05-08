Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Sales and Earnings

Superior Group of Companies reports Q1 2025 results with declining sales and net loss, while continuing share repurchases and quarterly dividends.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 results, with total net sales of $137.1 million, slightly down from $138.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced a net loss of $0.8 million, a significant decline compared to a net income of $3.9 million in the prior year. EBITDA also decreased, falling to $3.5 million from $9.6 million a year earlier. Despite these challenges, CEO Michael Benstock expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects and plans to continue share repurchases and pay a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, the company has adjusted its full-year revenue expectations to between $550 million and $575 million, down from an earlier range of $585 million to $595 million.
- Continued execution of the stock repurchase plan, with approximately $16.3 million remaining in authorization, indicating the company's confidence in its valuation.
- Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share approved by the Board of Directors, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- CEO's statement emphasizes strong balance sheet management, positioning the company to navigate current economic challenges effectively.
- Despite revenue decline, the company is leveraging its experience to proactively manage expenses, which could position it well for future recovery.
- Total net sales decreased from $138.8 million in the prior year first quarter to $137.1 million in the current quarter, indicating a decline in revenue.
- Net loss of ($0.8) million in the current quarter contrasts sharply with net income of $3.9 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a significant deterioration in financial performance.
- The company has lowered its full-year revenue outlook from a range of $585 million to $595 million to a new range of $550 million to $575 million, signaling potential future struggles in sales growth.
What were Superior Group's first-quarter 2025 net sales?
Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $137.1 million, compared to $138.8 million in the prior year.
How did the company's net income change in Q1 2025?
The net loss for Q1 2025 was ($0.8) million, a decline from net income of $3.9 million in Q1 2024.
What is the approved quarterly dividend for Q1 2025?
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.
How much has Superior Group repurchased in shares during Q1 2025?
Approximately 294,000 shares were repurchased for $3.8 million during the first quarter of 2025.
What is the updated full-year revenue outlook for 2025?
The company expects revenues in the range of $550 million to $575 million due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
$SGC Insider Trading Activity
$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028
$SGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 105,334 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,152,353
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 55,678 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $920,357
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 49,156 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $812,548
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 44,858 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $741,502
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 39,894 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,447
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 38,207 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $631,561
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 29,469 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $487,122
Full Release
– Total net sales of $137.1 million versus $138.8 million in prior year first quarter –
– Net (loss) income of ($0.8) million versus $3.9 million in prior year first quarter –
– EBITDA of $3.5 million versus $9.6 million in prior year first quarter –
– Continues to execute on stock repurchase plan –
– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2025 results.
“We generated sales similar to last year’s levels despite widespread client uncertainty that has become even more elevated since early April,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Given the widely noted challenging macro environment, we are leveraging our experience, abilities and resources to proactively reduce expenses without hampering our ability to ramp as conditions improve. Our balance sheet remains strong and affords us the ability to manage through the current economic headwinds. We also plan to continue actively repurchasing our shares which we consider a compelling value, and we are pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend. While the shorter-term view is unpredictable, we have successfully managed through similar conditions in the past and remain confident in our longer-term opportunities for market share gains and the creation of additional shareholder value.”
First Quarter Results
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, net sales were $137.1 million compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $138.8 million. Pretax loss of ($0.9) million compares to pretax income of $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss of ($0.8) million or ($0.05) per diluted share compares to net income of $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2025 Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2025.
Share Repurchase Update
The Company repurchased approximately 294,000 shares for $3.8 million during the first quarter, which completed the $10 million repurchase plan approved in August 2024 and results in approximately $16.3 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization at quarter end.
2025 Full-Year Outlook
Given the heightened macro uncertainty, the Company now expects revenues to be in the range of $550 million to $575 million as compared to its prior outlook range of $585 million to $595 million. Additionally, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2025 outlook earnings per diluted share range of $0.75 to $0.82.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at
https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations
. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4465888 for replay access.
The Company’s website at
https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations
will also contain an updated investor presentation.
Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are
“
forward-looking statements
”
intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words
“
may,
” “
will,
” “
should,
” “
could,
” “
expect,
” “
anticipate,
” “
estimate,
” “
believe,
” “
intend,
” “
project,
” “
potential,
”
or
“
plan
”
or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation:
(1)
projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash,
(2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of existing and/or new or expanded tariffs
,
uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (
“
U.S.
”
or
“
United States
”
) in which the Company
’
s customers are located;
changes in the healthcare,
retail chain,
food service, transportation and other industries
where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company
’
s previously disclosed material weakness
in internal control over financial reporting; the Company may identify a material weakness in internal control in the future, which could result in us not
preventing or detecting on a timely basis a material misstatement of the Company
’
s financial statements and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company
’
s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the
“
Risk Factors
”
section of
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit
www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com
.
Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
$
137,097
$
138,842
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
86,656
83,525
Selling and administrative expenses
50,102
48,938
Interest expense, net
1,245
1,787
138,003
134,250
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
(906
)
4,592
Income tax (benefit) expense
(148
)
680
Net (loss) income
$
(758
)
$
3,912
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
0.24
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.24
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
15,599,655
16,028,032
Diluted
15,599,655
16,453,452
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.14
$
0.14
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,757
$
18,766
Accounts receivable, net
92,539
95,092
Inventories
98,543
96,675
Contract assets
50,759
51,688
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,402
10,831
Total current assets
272,000
273,052
Property, plant and equipment, net
40,730
41,879
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,667
15,567
Deferred tax asset
13,833
13,835
Intangible assets, net
50,207
51,137
Goodwill
2,304
2,304
Other assets
17,232
17,360
Total assets
$
410,973
$
415,134
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
48,809
$
50,942
Other current liabilities
38,481
44,367
Current portion of long-term debt
5,625
5,625
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
940
814
Total current liabilities
93,855
101,748
Long-term debt
90,065
80,410
Long-term pension liability
13,415
13,315
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities
1,096
935
Long-term operating lease liabilities
9,666
10,486
Other long-term liabilities
8,447
9,384
Total liabilities
216,544
216,278
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)
-
-
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,244,241 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively
15
16
Additional paid-in capital
83,930
84,060
Retained earnings
114,825
120,139
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
(4,341
)
(5,359
)
Total shareholders’ equity
194,429
198,856
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
410,973
$
415,134
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(758
)
$
3,912
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,204
3,252
Inventory write-downs
441
420
Share-based compensation expense
1,283
1,015
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
287
152
Change in fair value of written put options
-
392
Other, net
217
144
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of a business:
Accounts receivable
2,607
9,607
Contract assets
1,069
(3,835
)
Inventories
(2,191
)
5,010
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
749
2,252
Other assets
113
(864
)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
(8,362
)
(12,122
)
Long-term pension liability
110
108
Other long-term liabilities
(757
)
4
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,988
)
9,447
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,131
)
(675
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,131
)
(675
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under revolving lines of credit
19,000
7,000
Payments under revolving lines of credit
(8,000
)
(10,000
)
Payments of term loan
(1,406
)
(937
)
Payment of cash dividends
(2,280
)
(2,330
)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
-
(557
)
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options and shares withheld for taxes
87
449
Common shares repurchased and retired
(3,777
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
3,624
(6,375
)
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash
486
(253
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
991
2,144
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period
18,766
19,896
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
$
19,757
$
22,040
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(758
)
$
3,912
Interest expense, net
1,245
1,787
Income tax (benefit) expense
(148
)
680
Depreciation and amortization
3,204
3,252
EBITDA(1)
$
3,543
$
9,631
EBITDA margin(1)
2.6
%
6.9
%
(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Branded Products
Healthcare Apparel
Contact Centers
Intersegment Eliminations
Other
Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:
Net sales
$
86,474
$
27,263
$
24,225
$
(865
)
$
-
$
137,097
Cost of goods sold
58,787
17,130
11,244
(505
)
-
86,656
Gross margin
27,687
10,133
12,981
(360
)
-
50,441
Selling and administrative expenses
23,420
9,526
10,921
(360
)
6,595
50,102
Depreciation and amortization
1,480
912
722
-
90
3,204
Segment EBITDA(1)
$
5,747
$
1,519
$
2,782
$
-
$
(6,505
)
$
3,543
Branded Products
Healthcare Apparel
Contact Centers
Intersegment Eliminations
Other
Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:
Net sales
$
87,068
$
29,237
$
23,552
$
(1,015
)
$
-
$
138,842
Cost of goods sold
55,327
17,727
10,908
(437
)
-
83,525
Gross margin
31,741
11,510
12,644
(578
)
-
55,317
Selling and administrative expenses
23,294
9,812
10,421
(578
)
5,989
48,938
Depreciation and amortization
1,500
937
723
-
92
3,252
Segment EBITDA(1)
$
9,947
$
2,635
$
2,946
$
-
$
(5,897
)
$
9,631
(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.
