Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Sales and Earnings

Superior Group of Companies reports Q1 2025 results with declining sales and net loss, while continuing share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Quiver AI Summary

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 results, with total net sales of $137.1 million, slightly down from $138.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced a net loss of $0.8 million, a significant decline compared to a net income of $3.9 million in the prior year. EBITDA also decreased, falling to $3.5 million from $9.6 million a year earlier. Despite these challenges, CEO Michael Benstock expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects and plans to continue share repurchases and pay a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, the company has adjusted its full-year revenue expectations to between $550 million and $575 million, down from an earlier range of $585 million to $595 million.

Potential Positives

Continued execution of the stock repurchase plan, with approximately $16.3 million remaining in authorization, indicating the company's confidence in its valuation.

Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share approved by the Board of Directors, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

CEO's statement emphasizes strong balance sheet management, positioning the company to navigate current economic challenges effectively.

Despite revenue decline, the company is leveraging its experience to proactively manage expenses, which could position it well for future recovery.

Potential Negatives

Total net sales decreased from $138.8 million in the prior year first quarter to $137.1 million in the current quarter, indicating a decline in revenue.

Net loss of ($0.8) million in the current quarter contrasts sharply with net income of $3.9 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a significant deterioration in financial performance.

The company has lowered its full-year revenue outlook from a range of $585 million to $595 million to a new range of $550 million to $575 million, signaling potential future struggles in sales growth.

FAQ

What were Superior Group's first-quarter 2025 net sales?

Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $137.1 million, compared to $138.8 million in the prior year.

How did the company's net income change in Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was ($0.8) million, a decline from net income of $3.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is the approved quarterly dividend for Q1 2025?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

How much has Superior Group repurchased in shares during Q1 2025?

Approximately 294,000 shares were repurchased for $3.8 million during the first quarter of 2025.

What is the updated full-year revenue outlook for 2025?

The company expects revenues in the range of $550 million to $575 million due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGC Insider Trading Activity

$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







– Total net sales of $137.1 million versus $138.8 million in prior year first quarter –













– Net (loss) income of ($0.8) million versus $3.9 million in prior year first quarter –













– EBITDA of $3.5 million versus $9.6 million in prior year first quarter –













– Continues to execute on stock repurchase plan –













– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –









ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2025 results.





“We generated sales similar to last year’s levels despite widespread client uncertainty that has become even more elevated since early April,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Given the widely noted challenging macro environment, we are leveraging our experience, abilities and resources to proactively reduce expenses without hampering our ability to ramp as conditions improve. Our balance sheet remains strong and affords us the ability to manage through the current economic headwinds. We also plan to continue actively repurchasing our shares which we consider a compelling value, and we are pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend. While the shorter-term view is unpredictable, we have successfully managed through similar conditions in the past and remain confident in our longer-term opportunities for market share gains and the creation of additional shareholder value.”







First Quarter Results







For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, net sales were $137.1 million compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $138.8 million. Pretax loss of ($0.9) million compares to pretax income of $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss of ($0.8) million or ($0.05) per diluted share compares to net income of $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.







First Quarter 2025 Dividend







The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2025.







Share Repurchase Update







The Company repurchased approximately 294,000 shares for $3.8 million during the first quarter, which completed the $10 million repurchase plan approved in August 2024 and results in approximately $16.3 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization at quarter end.







2025 Full-Year Outlook







Given the heightened macro uncertainty, the Company now expects revenues to be in the range of $550 million to $575 million as compared to its prior outlook range of $585 million to $595 million. Additionally, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2025 outlook earnings per diluted share range of $0.75 to $0.82.







Webcast and Conference Call







The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations



. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4465888 for replay access.





The Company’s website at



https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations



will also contain an updated investor presentation.







Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements









Certain matters discussed in this press release are



“



forward-looking statements



”



intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words



“



may,



” “



will,



” “



should,



” “



could,



” “



expect,



” “



anticipate,



” “



estimate,



” “



believe,



” “



intend,



” “



project,



” “



potential,



”



or



“



plan



”



or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation:





(1)





projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash,





(2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.









Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of existing and/or new or expanded tariffs



,



uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (



“



U.S.



”



or



“



United States



”



) in which the Company



’



s customers are located;





changes in the healthcare,





retail chain,





food service, transportation and other industries





where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company



’



s previously disclosed material weakness





in internal control over financial reporting; the Company may identify a material weakness in internal control in the future, which could result in us not





preventing or detecting on a timely basis a material misstatement of the Company



’



s financial statements and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company



’



s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the



“



Risk Factors



”



section of





our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.









About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):







Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit



www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:









Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com











SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except shares and per share data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Net sales





$





137,097













$





138,842

















































Costs and expenses:





































Cost of goods sold









86,656

















83,525













Selling and administrative expenses









50,102

















48,938













Interest expense, net









1,245

















1,787





















138,003

















134,250













(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense









(906





)













4,592













Income tax (benefit) expense









(148





)













680













Net (loss) income





$





(758





)









$





3,912

















































Net (loss) income per share:





































Basic





$





(0.05





)









$





0.24













Diluted





$





(0.05





)









$





0.24

















































Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:





































Basic









15,599,655

















16,028,032













Diluted









15,599,655

















16,453,452

















































Cash dividends per common share





$





0.14













$





0.14





























































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except shares and par value data)





















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)



































ASSETS







































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents





$





19,757













$





18,766













Accounts receivable, net









92,539

















95,092













Inventories









98,543

















96,675













Contract assets









50,759

















51,688













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,402

















10,831













Total current assets









272,000

















273,052













Property, plant and equipment, net









40,730

















41,879













Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,667

















15,567













Deferred tax asset









13,833

















13,835













Intangible assets, net









50,207

















51,137













Goodwill









2,304

















2,304













Other assets









17,232

















17,360













Total assets





$





410,973













$





415,134



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable





$





48,809













$





50,942













Other current liabilities









38,481

















44,367













Current portion of long-term debt









5,625

















5,625













Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities









940

















814













Total current liabilities









93,855

















101,748













Long-term debt









90,065

















80,410













Long-term pension liability









13,415

















13,315













Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities









1,096

















935













Long-term operating lease liabilities









9,666

















10,486













Other long-term liabilities









8,447

















9,384













Total liabilities









216,544

















216,278













Shareholders’ equity:





































Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)









-

















-













Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,244,241 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively









15

















16













Additional paid-in capital









83,930

















84,060













Retained earnings









114,825

















120,139













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:









(4,341





)













(5,359





)









Total shareholders’ equity









194,429

















198,856













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





410,973













$





415,134





























































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





































Net (loss) income





$





(758





)









$





3,912













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









3,204

















3,252













Inventory write-downs









441

















420













Share-based compensation expense









1,283

















1,015













Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities









287

















152













Change in fair value of written put options









-

















392













Other, net









217

















144













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of a business:





































Accounts receivable









2,607

















9,607













Contract assets









1,069

















(3,835





)









Inventories









(2,191





)













5,010













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









749

















2,252













Other assets









113

















(864





)









Accounts payable and other current liabilities









(8,362





)













(12,122





)









Long-term pension liability









110

















108













Other long-term liabilities









(757





)













4













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









(1,988





)













9,447

















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





































Additions to property, plant and equipment









(1,131





)













(675





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(1,131





)













(675





)













































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





































Borrowings under revolving lines of credit









19,000

















7,000













Payments under revolving lines of credit









(8,000





)













(10,000





)









Payments of term loan









(1,406





)













(937





)









Payment of cash dividends









(2,280





)













(2,330





)









Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities









-

















(557





)









Proceeds received on exercise of stock options and shares withheld for taxes









87

















449













Common shares repurchased and retired









(3,777





)













-













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









3,624

















(6,375





)













































Effect of currency exchange rates on cash









486

















(253





)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









991

















2,144













Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period









18,766

















19,896













Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period





$





19,757













$





22,040





























































SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except shares and per share data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Net (loss) income





$





(758





)









$





3,912













Interest expense, net









1,245

















1,787













Income tax (benefit) expense









(148





)













680













Depreciation and amortization









3,204

















3,252













EBITDA(1)





$





3,543













$





9,631













EBITDA margin(1)









2.6





%













6.9





%













































(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.









SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)





















Branded Products













Healthcare Apparel













Contact Centers













Intersegment Eliminations













Other













Total













For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:





































































































Net sales





$





86,474













$





27,263













$





24,225













$





(865





)









$





-













$





137,097













Cost of goods sold









58,787

















17,130

















11,244

















(505





)













-

















86,656













Gross margin









27,687

















10,133

















12,981

















(360





)













-

















50,441













Selling and administrative expenses









23,420

















9,526

















10,921

















(360





)













6,595

















50,102













Depreciation and amortization









1,480

















912

















722

















-

















90

















3,204













Segment EBITDA(1)





$





5,747













$





1,519













$





2,782













$





-













$





(6,505





)









$





3,543





















































































































Branded Products













Healthcare Apparel













Contact Centers













Intersegment Eliminations













Other













Total













For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:





































































































Net sales





$





87,068













$





29,237













$





23,552













$





(1,015





)









$





-













$





138,842













Cost of goods sold









55,327

















17,727

















10,908

















(437





)













-

















83,525













Gross margin









31,741

















11,510

















12,644

















(578





)













-

















55,317













Selling and administrative expenses









23,294

















9,812

















10,421

















(578





)













5,989

















48,938













Depreciation and amortization









1,500

















937

















723

















-

















92

















3,252













Segment EBITDA(1)





$





9,947













$





2,635













$





2,946













$





-













$





(5,897





)









$





9,631

















































































































(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.