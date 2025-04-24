Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on May 8, 2025

Superior Group of Companies to announce Q1 2025 results on May 8, 2025, followed by a teleconference at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 operational results on May 8, 2025, after market close. Following the release, CEO Michael Benstock and CFO Mike Koempel will host a teleconference at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the findings, which can be accessed live via a webcast on the company’s website or by phone. A replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025. Superior Group, established in 1920, operates in three segments: Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers, focusing on enhancing brand engagement and pursuing growth through both organic means and strategic acquisitions.

Potential Positives

The Company will release its first quarter 2025 operational results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

A teleconference hosted by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicates strong leadership engagement with investors.

Accessibility of the teleconference via multiple channels, including a live webcast and international dial-in options, reflects the Company's dedication to engaging with a global investor audience.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial expectations or performance metrics ahead of the upcoming results announcement, which could leave investors with uncertainty about the company's current performance and future outlook.

The timing of the results release and teleconference may coincide with heightened market volatility, raising concerns about the company's ability to communicate effectively under potentially unfavorable conditions.

There is no mention of any new strategic initiatives or innovations, suggesting a possible stagnation in growth or adaptation within its market segments.

FAQ

When will Superior Group of Companies release its Q1 2025 results?

Superior Group of Companies will release its Q1 2025 results on May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can I access theearnings callfor Superior Group?

You can access theearnings callby dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. participants or 1-412-317-6586 internationally.

Who will host the Q1 earnings teleconference?

The Q1 earnings teleconference will be hosted by CEO Michael Benstock and CFO Mike Koempel.

Is there a way to access the archivedearnings call

Yes, the archivedearnings callcan be accessed in the investor relations section of the company's website.

What business segments does Superior Group of Companies operate in?

Superior Group operates in Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers, serving various growing markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGC Insider Trading Activity

$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”)



today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2025 after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference at 5:00 pm Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results.





The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at





https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations





. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to join to the Superior Group of Companies call.





A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4465888 for replay access.







About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):







Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.







Contact:







Investor Relations







Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com









