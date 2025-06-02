Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Participate in Inaugural D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference

Superior Group of Companies executives to attend D.A. Davidson conference, engaging in investor meetings on June 10, 2025.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. announced that its Chairman and CEO, Michael Benstock, along with CFO Mike Koempel, will participate in the Inaugural D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference on June 10, 2025, in Nashville, TN, where they will hold investor meetings. Founded in 1920, the company operates in three business segments—Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers—targeting large and growing markets. Superior Group focuses on enhancing brand engagement through service, quality, technology, and omnichannel commerce, while aiming to boost shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The attendance of senior executives at a prominent investor conference demonstrates the company's proactive approach to investor relations and engagement.

The press release highlights the company's diverse business segments, indicating strong market potential and growth opportunities within Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers.

Emphasizing a commitment to enhancing shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions reflects a forward-looking strategy that may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of investor meetings may imply the company is seeking to reassure investors amid potential concerns about performance or market position.

FAQ

When is the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference?

The conference will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

Who will represent Superior Group at the conference?

Michael Benstock, Chairman, President and CEO, and Mike Koempel, CFO, will attend the conference.

What activities will take place at the conference?

Investor meetings will be hosted throughout the day at the conference.

What markets does Superior Group of Companies serve?

SGC serves markets in Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers.

How can I learn more about Superior Group of Companies?

Visit their website at www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC)



today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel, will attend the Inaugural D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, hosting investor meetings throughout the day.







About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):







Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit





www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com





.







