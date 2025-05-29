Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Executives to Participate in Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Superior Group's executives will discuss company insights at the Noble Capital Markets conference on June 5, 2025.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. announced that CEO Michael Benstock and CFO Mike Koempel will participate in a fireside chat at the Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET. The event is free to attend, and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website afterwards. The company, established in 1920, operates in three segments: Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers, focusing on enhancing brand engagement and fostering growth through service, quality, technology, and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Leadership participation in a prominent investor conference highlights the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Accessibility of the event via live presentation and video replay enhances investor reach and communication.

The mention of significant market segments indicates potential for growth and diversification within the company.

Strategic focus on both organic growth and acquisitions suggests proactive management and a clear plan for enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date and time of the fireside chat at the virtual conference?

The fireside chat will take place on June 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

Who will be participating in the fireside chat?

Chairman Michael Benstock and CFO Mike Koempel will participate in the fireside chat.

How can I register for the Noble Capital Markets event?

Interested attendees can register for the event at no cost through the provided registration link.

Will there be a replay of the presentation available?

Yes, a video presentation replay will be available on the company's Events & Presentations page after the event.

What business segments does Superior Group of Companies operate in?

SGC operates in Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers, serving large, fragmented markets.

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC)



today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Benstock and Chief Financial Officer Mike Koempel will participate in a fireside chat at the Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost,





here





. Following the event, a video presentation replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website





here





. Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.







About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):







Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit



www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com



.







Contact:







Investor Relations









Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com







