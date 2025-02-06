Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Superior Group of Companies declares a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on February 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, which will be payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 18, 2025. Established in 1920, the company operates in three main business segments: Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers, targeting large and expanding markets. SGC emphasizes service quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce to maintain its competitive edge and is focused on enhancing shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share indicates ongoing financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has a long-standing history since its establishment in 1920, reflecting its experience and longevity in the market.

Superior Group of Companies operates across three diverse segments, which may provide a cushion against market fluctuations and enhance growth potential.

The focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions underlines the company's proactive approach towards expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend may indicate that the company is not reinvesting as aggressively in growth opportunities, which could raise concerns among investors about the future growth potential.

FAQ

When will the next dividend be paid by Superior Group of Companies?

The next dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared dividend per share?

The declared dividend amount is $0.14 per share.

Who is eligible to receive the upcoming dividend?

Shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend.

What businesses does Superior Group of Companies operate in?

Superior Group of Companies operates in Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers.

How does SGC enhance shareholder value?

SGC enhances shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGC Insider Trading Activity

$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

MICHAEL BENSTOCK (CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $134,527

LOREEN M SPENCER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $46,183

JAKE HIMELSTEIN (President, BAMKO, LLC) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.







About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):







Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information visit



www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com





.









Contact:







Investor Relations







Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.