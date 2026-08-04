Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.22 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.55 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Superior Group of Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $147.84 million from $144.04 million last year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.22 Mln. vs. $1.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $147.84 Mln vs. $144.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.54 To $ 0.66 Full year revenue guidance: $ 572.0 M To $ 585.0 M

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