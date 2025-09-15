Superior Group Appoints CFO Michael Koempel As President

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) said on Monday that it has appointed Michael W. Koempel as President of the Group with immediate effect.

Despite this new role, Koempel will continue to serve in his current role as Chief Financial Officer, a role he has held since joining the company in 2022.

Superior Group's three segment presidents will now report to Koempel in his capacity as President.

Michael Benstock, CEO of SGC, said: "His promotion to President reflects his outstanding contributions and reinforces the company's focused trajectory and investment in long-term success."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.