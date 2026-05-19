Superior Energy Appoints Josh Shapiro As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN), an oil field services provider, said that it has appointed Josh Shapiro as chief financial officer with immediate effect. Shapiro has replaced Kyle O'Neill, who has stepped down as CFO with effect from May 18 to pursue a new opportunity.

Shapiro, who joined Superior Energy in 2025 as vice president of treasury and FP&A, most recently served as vice president of strategy and corporate development.

Prior to his role at Superior Energy, he worked as CFO of Alpine Silica. Shapiro previously held CFO roles at Enchanted Rock and US Well Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.