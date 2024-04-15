Superdry To Launch Restructuring Plan Soon

(RTTNews) - Superdry plc (SEPGY.PK) announced on Monday that it is in the advanced stage of preparing a restructuring plan, regarding various material cost saving options to sustain the business for a long-term.

However, the company said that the implementation of the plan, to be launched soon, is not certain.

Superdry's stock closed at $0.11 on the Other OTC on Friday.

