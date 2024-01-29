Superdry says it is working with advisers on cost-saving options

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Monday it was working with advisers to explore the feasibility of various cost-saving options.

The statement comes following a Sky News report that the company would explore a radical restructuring that could include substantial numbers of store closures and job cuts.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

