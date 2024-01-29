News & Insights

Superdry says it is working with advisers on cost-saving options

January 29, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Monday it was working with advisers to explore the feasibility of various cost-saving options.

The statement comes following a Sky News report that the company would explore a radical restructuring that could include substantial numbers of store closures and job cuts.

