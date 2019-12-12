Superdry Posts Pretax Loss In H1; Revenue Down 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported a loss before tax of 4.2 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 26 October 2019 compared to profit of 26.4 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 7.9 pence compared to profit of 24.7 pence. Pre-IFRS 16, loss before tax was 1.7 million pounds, for the period.

For the first-half, underlying loss before tax was 2.3 million pounds compared to profit of 12.9 million pounds. Pre-IFRS 163, underlying profit before tax declined to 0.2 million pounds from 12.9 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share pre-IFRS 163 was 0.2 pence compared to 11.9 pence.

First-half Group revenue decreased 11.0 percent to 369.1 million pounds from previous year. This decline was driven by declines across all channels. Retail division revenues decreased 11.4 percent to 215.1 million pounds from 242.8 million pounds.

The Board announced an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 24 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 December 2019.

