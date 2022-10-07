Superdry Plc Turns To Profit In FY22; Revenue Up 9.6%

(RTTNews) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported an adjusted profit before tax of 21.9 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022 compared to a loss of 12.6 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share was 35.0 pence compared to a loss of 19.4 pence.

Statutory profit before tax was 17.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 36.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 26.7 pence compared to a loss of 44.0 pence. Total revenue increased 9.6% to 609.6 million pounds year-on-year.

A final dividend has not been proposed for fiscal 2022 and an interim dividend has not been paid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.